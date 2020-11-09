By Jack Newman For Mailonline

A group of friends used a loophole to avoid Ireland’s harsh Covid lockdown rules and bought a flight from Dublin so they could meet up at the airport bar

A group of friends have avoided Ireland’s harsh lockdown rules by buying a €9.99 flight from Dublin to meet up at the airport and enjoy a few pints together.

The four pals never boarded their flight but bypassed security and settled in at the airport bar.

Dublin Airport remains an essential service and is allowed to stay open despite the Level 5 lockdown restrictions in Ireland.

People have been banned from visiting each other’s homes and gardens and pubs are only allowed to serve takeaway pints, until December 1.

But in Dublin Airport, all restaurants and cafes serving alcohol are allowed to stay open.

The €9 meal rule is still in place at the airport, meaning anyone who buys alcohol must also order a ‘substantial’ meal.

Earlier this week, the group of friends decided to take a trip to the airport to make the most of the loopholes.

They posted on Facebook: ‘When the pubs are closed and the only place serving is the airport, so u book a €9.99 flight (that you have no intention of getting on) to go for beers with the lads, down there for dancing.’

But a Dublin Airport spokesperson said people booking cheap flights and meeting up in the airport to drink could be punished.

They said the move could be in breach of airport by-laws.

The spokesman told The Irish Sun: ‘The Government has indicated that the operation of Irish airports is an “essential service” within the Level 5 guidelines.

‘The provision of food and beverage facilities in the airside area – i.e. after security – to the very small number of people who are travelling at present is part of that service.

‘If, as is claimed, four individuals went through security with no intention to travel, but rather to avail of that food and beverage service, that would appear to be a breach of airport by-laws which state that ‘a person may not engage in any activity which jeopardises or interferes with the … orderly operation of an airport.’

The spokesman warned that people who break these rules could face action that could end up with a court appearance.

They added that they have no evidence of this being a widespread problem other than one Facebook post.

The post online has had a mixed response from the public, with some blasting the desperation and recklessness of the friends, with others praising their ingenuity.