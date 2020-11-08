Residents scoop fuel from fallen tanker at Festac Link Bridge, Lagos on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

A fuel-laden tanker has fallen at Festac Link Bridge, spilling its contents.

The tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol overturned while conveying the content to a destination in Lagos State on Sunday.

After the accident which left fuel gushing out from the tanker on the road, residents used buckets and kegs to scoop the content.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in reaction said the trans-loading of the remaining petrol was ongoing, adding that emergency responders were on the ground to prevent a secondary incident.

“The Agency responded to distress calls at around 0600hrs this morning and arrived to find an overturned tanker with its contents (33,000 litres of petrol) rapidly spilling due to the effect of gravity on the overturned tanker.

“While immediate action by the joint team (comprising of Agency Firefighters, Lagos Fire Service and the Nigeria Police) was taken to prevent a secondary incident, the scene was invaded by people carrying kegs attempting to scoop the product. This required additional police support. Transloading of product is ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The LASEMA DG appealed for calm.

Watch Video below…