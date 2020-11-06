By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

A suspected ritual killer, Festus Simon, 20, who allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been arrested by police in Ogun.

The suspect allegedly killed the boy on October 1 and fled to Sagamu in Ogun under the pretext of looking for a job.

Police arrested him on Wednesday following information received at Sotubo Divisional Headquarters, Sagamu.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was on the wanted list of Oyo State police command in connection with the killing of the 12-year-old.

His accomplice was arrested earlier.

Ogun police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Divisional Police Officer for Sotubo Division, Samuel Adefolalu, armed with the intelligence, led detectives to the suspect’s hideout and arrested him.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the suspect has given useful information in respect of the alleged crime while the Oyo Command has also been contacted for the transfer of the suspect.