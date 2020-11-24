FUJI: a opera is a multi-dimensional entertainment platform which deconstructs the fuji music genre from its enigmatic past and re-imagines it for a new generation of music fans and culture lovers.

From Monday 14th to Saturday 19th December, FUJI: A Opera will explore the belligerent past of a genre that started as Ajiwere, folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan, and its transformation to reference sound for contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Highlights of the week will include:

A rich multi-visual exhibition of Fuji sub-culture seen through archival recordings, costumes and memorabilia. The exhibition will serve as the official launch of the FUJI: A Opera merchandise collection; An Audience With KWAM 1, presented in partnership with FUMAN (the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria). This will be a 2-hour lecture exploring the evolution of Fuji Music – Past, Present, and Future; and a Live Music Showcase – an Invitation-Only live set, featuring two icons of the genre – King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and Saheed Osupa.

FUJI: A Opera is scheduled to hold at the Alliance Française de Lagos/ The Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos. Select events will be open to members of the public via registration on the FUJI: A Opera social pages.

Join us this December as we pay homage to an enduring past and re-imagine the future of FUJI Music.

Follow the conversation now @fujiopera on social media.