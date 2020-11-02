Fulham’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina (2L) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and West Bromwich Albion at Craven Cottage in London on November 2, 2020. (Photo by Clive Rose / POOL / AFP)



Fulham finally won their first Premier League game this season as goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina sealed a 2-0 victory against fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Scott Parker’s side avoided their worst start to a season since 1951 thanks to first half goals from Decordova-Reid and Aina at Craven Cottage.

Fulham deservedly ended a run of six games without a win — a dismal stretch including five defeats — since their promotion from the Championship last term.

The Cottagers had lost all three of their previous home games this season, but their first success in west London lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Third bottom West Brom are still chasing a first win since returning to the top-flight last season.

With just three points from their opening seven league games, West Brom have made their worst start to a campaign since 1985-86, failing to win any of their opening seven games for the first time since 2004-05.

Fulham went ahead in the 26th minute through Decordova-Reid.

Antonee Robinson fired in a cross from the left to an unmarked Aleksandar Mitrovic at the far post, who nodded across goal before the ball was turned in by Decordova-Reid.

Four minutes later, Fulham doubled their lead when Nigerian defender Aina blasted his shot past Sam Johnstone from the edge of the area.

