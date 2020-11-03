Nigerian-born Lebanese life coach, Laila st Matthew Daniels has called out Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo over her statement, in which she labelled women who fails to add value to their husband’s life after marriage as witches

A video of Funke Adejumo preaching to the women made the rounds on Monday, November 2. In the video, the clergywoman advised the women to make their own money and stop depending on their husbands for everything.

Funke added that they shouldn’t spend all their time “popping out babies” instead they should get something doing so they can join their husbands in paying the bills.

“If your husband’s life does not appreciate after marriage, you’re a witch.” she said

Reacting to her post, Ms Daniels opined that Funke’s message is misleading and that she needs to stop. Read her post below

”This woman – I hear preaches well in the area of parenting but when she crosses to other areas – it’s a give and take. How can she say this? And I refuse to accept some people’s comments that the whole message should be listen to. The man who only picks this up will react if for any reason he is having issues with his business etc. What about if he is a lazy one and makes her life uncomfortable – that means he is a WIZARD? Taking the scripture – ‘he who finds a wife….and receives blessings from the Lord”. The blessing is dependent on how he uses it ….. also how is he treating her? She should STOP misleading the congregation!”

Laila St. Matthew-Daniel is an executive coach, leadership trainer, speaker, author, women’s rights activist and writer. She is the founder and President of ACTS Generation GBV, a non-governmental organization which combats domestic violence and child abuse in Nigeria. She has organized various sensitization seminars and workshops to empower women on the issues of self mastery, self awareness, and self actualization.

