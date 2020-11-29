The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, has commended Federal Government policy on commercialisation of gas, stating that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project will reduce drastically gas flaring in Nigeria.

Speaking at the annual International Environmental Management Stakeholders’ Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Environmental and Public Health Management of Nigeria at the institution, Prof. Rim-Rukeh stated that the discovery of oil in Oloibiri in 1958 was a welcome development, but lamented that the interest was only on crude oil, with gas was left to flare without considering environmental pollution.

He, however, commended the present Federal administration in efforts at ensuring that the environment is safe for the citizens, especially those who reside in such areas of exploration with the initiative of the Ajaokuta-Kaduana-Kano Gas Pipeline project.

He maintained that the air the people breathe in, the food they eat and the water they drink are very sacrosanct to good health and commended the organisers, especially for choosing notable topics on how to manage the environment with lectures delivered by Engr. Prof. S. A Olagoke and Engr. Prof. Olagoke amongst other guest speakers.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the induction of the Vice Chancellor into the institute and investiture of executive committee members of the Delta State Chapter of the Institute.

Vanguard News Nigeria