Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Thursday took the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Works and Finance Raji Fashola and Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed to Karfi town for the inspection of Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja expressway, to ensure speedy completion of the road.

The governor, accompanied by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, welcomed the delegation at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Abba Anwar, said he brought the two ministers and the president’s chief of staff to let them have “a first-hand assessment” of the road -a federal project.

“The visit is an indication of how the Federal Government takes the project so dear to heart.”

“From Kano, we are all heading for Kaduna State by road for further inspection,” the governor said.

During the inspection, engineers briefed the governor and his guests on the “construction methodology and recycling technology.” Ganduje said in Kaduna State, the team would hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders.