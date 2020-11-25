By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of members of the governing board of the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialist Hospital.

Prof. Yusuf Sabo is the board chairman, Dr. Hadiza Ashiru the chief executive officer, Dr. Abdullahi Kauranmata is the board member from the Ministry of Health. Zahraddeen Lawan is representative of the Ministry of Finance and Murtala Garba, an engineer, represents Due Process.

Other board members include: Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hajiya Halima Ali Aware from Kano State Investment Promotion Agency, Hajiya Hafsat Kolo, representative of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Alhaji Kabiru Nassarawa, representative from the private sector, Sanusi Ali Sadiq, representative of ANAN/ICAN Kano State branch and Comfort Onwuegbuna, who is representing the women organisations.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said the appointment is with immediate effect.