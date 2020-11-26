The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has okayed the appointment of Musa Saleh-Kwankwaso, the father of the former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as s kingmaker of the Karaye Emirate Council.

The former governor, Mr Kwankwaso, a longtime political ally turned rival to Mr Ganduje, opposed the creation of the four new emirates in the state and subsequent dethronement of the former emir, Muhammadu Sanusi, who he appointed in 2014.

The governor, had on December 5, 2019, against all odds, signed into law a bill for the creation of four new emirates in the state, a day after the bill was unanimously passed by the state’s lawmakers.

The new law was followed with the creation of the new emirates with first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi, with the state now having five emirates, including the Kano Emirate formerly headed by Mr Sanusi.

On Thursday, a statement from Karaye Emirate Council’s Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa, said the Mr Saleh-Kwankwaso, who held the traditional title of ‘Makaman Karaye’, will be officially turbaned as kingmaker on Friday among others four appointees.

Others are, ‘Sarkin Bai’, Jibrin Ibrahim-Zarewa; ‘Sarkin Dawaki Mai-Tuta’, Bello Hayatu-Gwarzo; a former senator, ‘Dan Iya’, Bashir Mahe; and the ‘Madaki of Karaye’, Ibrahim Ahmad, the statement said.

Also appointed as council members are the ‘Walin Karaye’, Isma’ila Gwarzo; former Security Adviser to Late Head of State, General Sani Abacha; and the ‘Wazirin Karaye’, Musa Muhammad; who are now senior councillors in the newly created emirate.

The governor, the Wazirin Sokoto, and a representative from Gwandu Emirate are expected to honour the occasion scheduled on Friday November 27, 2020 at the Emir of Karaye’s palace.