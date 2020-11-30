Ganduje. Photo: TWITTER/ShuwakiYusuf

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Dr Yusif Musa as the Provost RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies (CARS), and Saminu Bello as Registrar of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education (SRCOE).

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, who made the disclosure on Sunday in Kano, said the governor also approved the appointment of Garba Bako Gezawa as Permanent Secretary/Clerk, Kano State House of Assembly.

He said in a statement that all the appointments were with immediate effect and directed all the appointees to be committed to their new places of work.

“You must work with the progress and development of the state at heart. The use of modern technology is necessary for today’s official engagements.

“You should, therefore, strive hard to work with IT-based strategies, while complying with the global best practice,” the statement quoted Ganduje as saying.

He also enjoined them to work as a team in their various offices, reminding them that “with teamwork, many things are workable and achievable”.

