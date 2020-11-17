By Olalekan Okusan with agency report

FOLLOWING the shoulder injury sustained by Victor Osimhen during the AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone at the weekend, the management of Napoli is looking for an alternative for the Nigerian ahead of their Serie A tie against AC Milan this weekend.

He is expected to join Napoli today, while he will be examined by the medical team of Napoli to ascertain the extent of his injury ahead of Sunday’s tie against Milan.

According to tuttonapoli.net, Gattuso has the option of considering Andrea Petagna but there are indications that Gattuso may risk Osimhen against Milan.

Quoting tuttonapoli.net, “Tomorrow (today) should therefore be the right one to see Osimhen in Castel Volturno again and at that point the progress of the last few days will also be evaluated.

[adinserter block=”2″]

[adinserter block=”3″]

[adinserter block=”4″]

[adinserter block=”5″]

[adinserter block=”6″]

[adinserter block=”7″]

[adinserter block=”8″]

[adinserter block=”9″] ADVERTISEMENT

The challenge against Milan is approaching and, beyond the hassles still to be disposed of in order to do without the guardian, the Nigerian striker will not have many days to prove that he is at ease on the field, to be able to make all the necessary movements and if necessary go to physical confrontation.”

Apart from Petagna, the return of Belgium International Dries Mertens as a striker in the 4-2 -3-1, will give the team another option up front in the Serie A clash.