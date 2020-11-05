Gayle King was proud to reveal that she was able to squeeze into her yellow dress for election night after going on a five-day soup fast to lose 7 of the 13 pounds she gained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBS This Morning anchor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself wearing — and even sleeping in — the dress while pulling an all-nighter at the studio.

With no time to go home and change, Gayle, 65, also had to sport the form-fitting yellow frock on Wednesday morning’s broadcast.

Did it! Gayle King took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself wearing the yellow dress she went on a five-day soup fast to fit into for election night

Success: The CBS This Morning anchor shed 7 pounds in just five days while on the soup diet

In the pictures, she can be seen posing in the dress on set as well as curled up on a couch in the studio with a fur blanket draped over her body.

‘THEEE yellow dress aka Elex nite dress! Made it on the set after 5 day fast,’ she wrote, explaining: ‘Marathon hours means no time to go home to change so said dress became pajamas as I slept 45 min on couch in green room…

‘TV news so glamorous!’ she joked. ‘Have you ever worn [the] same thing to work two days in a row?’

The post received plenty of love from both her friends and fans, alike.

Hope it’s comfy! Gayle explained in her caption that she had to wear the dress all night while covering the election

Busy: The journalist even slept in the dress in a couch in the studio while pulling an all-nighter

Second day in a row: Gayle didn’t have time to go home to change, so she wore the dress on Wednesday as well

O, The Oprah Magazine praised its editor-at-larger in the comments, writing: ‘Gayle THE King! You make us so proud!’

‘Yellow is your color!’ talk show host Andy Cohen insisted, while actress Rita Wilson commented, ‘You’re the best,’ adding a fire emoji for good measure.

On Monday, the day before the 2020 presidential election, Gayle took to Instagram to reveal she had gone on a five-day soup fast to try and lose weight to fit into the dress.

She shared side-by-side photos of herself standing on the scale before and after the restrictive diet.

Gayle never stated what soup fast she followed, but it clearly worked. According to the scales, she dropped a total of seven pounds in just five days on the meal plan.

Success: On Monday, Gayle shared photos of herself on the scale before and after the soup fast, sharing that she lost a total of seven pounds in five days

Be kind: The journalist admitted she has been too afraid to get a pedicure amid the pandemic and asked her followers to withhold comments about her ‘jacked up feet’

‘Update! Just completed 5 day soup fast & the results are in! Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE …praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits, that you VOTE, & that there is PEACE,’ she captioned the image, adding one final note about the state of her feet.

‘PS plz withhold all negative comments about my jacked up feet,’ she said. ‘I’m well aware they are a hot mess but not yet comfortable in a covid environment going to nail salon… bigger issues to worry about …’

Gayle was seen wearing a long-sleeve orange frock on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, but she changed into her yellow dress to cover the election later that night.

With gyms closed and anxiety at an all-time high, many have found themselves packing on the pounds amid the pandemic, just like Gayle did.

Outfit change: Gayle wore a long-sleeve orange frock on CBS This Morning on Tuesday before changing into the yellow frock later on in the night

Honest: Gayle first opened up about her 13-pound weight gain on Instagram on October 24. She is pictured working from home in July

The journalist bravely opened up about gaining around 13 pounds during quarantine in a post shared on Instagram on October 24.

‘CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh),’ Gayle began.

In order to be as transparent as possible, she included five photos taken over the past few months that showed her weighing in on a scale.

The progressive snapshots revealed that Gayle’s weight crept up from 159.2 pounds to 172.2 pounds during the global crisis.

Gayle noted in her post’s caption that although her doctor told her that her ‘ideal weight’ is 163 pounds, that number is ‘not happening anytime soon.’

Struggle is real: Gayle share photos of herself standing on the scale, admitting in the caption that she was ‘fatter than I’ve been in long time’

Steady: The progressive snapshots revealed that Gayle’s weight crept up from 159.2 pounds to 172.2 pounds during the global crisis

Not now: Gayle noted in her post’s caption that although her doctor told her that her ‘ideal weight’ comes in at 163 pounds, that number is ‘not happening anytime soon’

‘Blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop!’ concluded the news anchor, whose post garnered more than 40,000 likes.

After opening up about her COVID-19 related struggles, Gayle received an outpouring of support from her followers.

‘A. You have pretty feet. B. I’m in the same boat. Can’t stop eating ice cream,’ admitted fellow talk show host Andy Cohen in a comment.

One fan publicly thanked Gayle for her ‘honesty and vulnerability’ and added that ‘we all can relate.’

Another positive commenter sympathized with Gayle’s frustration over weight gain, but reminded her that ‘we are all more than a number’ on a scale.

Elements at play: Gayle blamed her weight gain on the COVID-19 quarantine and Halloween candy

Positive feedback: After opening up about her COVID-19 related struggles, Gayle received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, alike

Some of the Instagram users in Gayle’s comment section took jabs at her worn off toenail polish, but most of the sentiments left under Gayle’s post were kind in nature.

Although it is often unsettling to see the number on the scale go up, nutrition therapist Christy Harrison recently discussed the importance of leaving negative thoughts behind during this ‘cultural moment.’

‘Fearing weight gain and feeling bad about your body takes you away from what really matters and being able to participate in this cultural moment,’ she explained in an interview with the New York Times.

She also noted that reintroducing ourselves to exercise can be ‘its own pleasurable thing [we] can do for joy and for mental health benefits.’

‘[But] It’s hard to tune into that when you have all these voices in your head saying, “But if I can’t get my heart rate to this I’m not going to get the benefits.”‘