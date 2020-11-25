By Emma Amaize, Asaba

The Delta State Political Youth Initiative Forum, DSPYIF, has declared that the highest private investor in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, will revolutionize the state to a seeming Dubai by attracting international investors to finance development projects in the oil state.

Acting President of the group, Elvis Melejuya, in a statement, said: “Chief Kenneth Gbagi, a politician, who is a renowned industrialist, business mogul, educationist, philanthropist and job creator, come 2023, will transform Delta state into a semi Dubai by inviting foreign investors to invest in Delta state.”

“We are in a jet era and we do not need local champion politicians whose vision do not exceed the walls of Delta state and the shores of Nigeria.

“Delta State Political Youth Initiative Forum solicits the people of Delta state for our amiable philanthropist and job creator to come and lead the amiable people of the state, as the potential executive governor of Delta state come 2023,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria