The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has made a minor reshuffle amongst his appointees.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker appointed his former Special Adviser on Political Matters, Olanrewaju Smart, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

The speaker also made new appointments. The appointments, according to Mr Lasisi, were for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 9th House of Representatives.

“In the reshuffle, Mr Seun Odofin, who was the Special Adviser, Administration, is now Special Adviser, Administration and Legislative Compliance, while Mr Dubem Moghalu, the ex-Special Assistant, Policy/Research and Strategy is the Special Adviser, Policy/Research and Strategy.”

Others are Tabia Princewill, who was the Special Assistant, Inter-Parliamentary and is now the Special Assistant, Social Development and Events, while Ibrahim Hamza-Baba, who before now was the Special Assistant on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) is now the Special Assistant, Humanitarian Affairs.

New appointees

The new appointments by the speaker are Dapo Oyewole as the Special Adviser, International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary; John Ameh, formerly of the Punch Newspaper, as the new Special Assistant, Media Research and Documentation, and Charles Omole as Special Assistant on National Security and Intelligence Reform.

The Speaker advised the legislative aides to discharge their duties with utmost regard to the ‘Revised Legislative Agenda of the 9th House’ and their respective rules of engagement. The appointments take immediate effect.