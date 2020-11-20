Femi Gbajabiamila,the Speaker of the House of Representatives has revealed the name of his security aide who shot a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke in the head yesterday at the Federal Secretariat.

The aide, an agent of the Department of State Services has been revealed to be Abdullahi Hassan

According to Punch, the Speaker in a statement vowed to get justice for the deceased, adding that that he had contacted Okereke’s family members and would meet with them. The statement read, “The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken. Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did.

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“l expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja. Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

The shooting happened when Okereke and other street vendors selling on the Shehu Shagari Way, Three Arms Zone, flocked around the convoy of the Speaker, who was said to be in the habit of giving out money anytime he passed them.

Okereke was subsequently rushed to the National Hospital by his brother and some police officers where he reportedly died.