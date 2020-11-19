A security aide to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, shot a newspaper vendor in the head earlier today, Punch is reporting.

The incident, which occurred at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, caused panic in the area.

The victim identified as Ifeanyi Okereke was subsequently rushed to the National Hospital by his brother and some police officers, where he reportedly died.

The shooting happened when Okereke and other street vendors selling on the Shehu Shagari Way, Three Arms Zone, flocked around the convoy of the speaker who was said to be in the habit of giving out money anytime he passed them.

According to the Chairman of the Newspapers Vendors Association in FCT, Etim Eteng said Okereke’s wife gave birth to a baby on Thursday morning.

“The speaker called to give vendors money and the security aide just shot him (Okereke) in the head.”

A vendor, Abdullahi Seidu, said the unidentified trigger-happy security aide could not explain why he shot the deceased when confronted by Gbajabiamila.

“The officer who fired the gun said he wanted to fire in the air.”

Like this: Like Loading...