Geniuses in our midst! Social media users share their unorthodox life hacks that you'll wish you'd thought of first
- Social media users from around the world have been sharing ingenious life hacks
- Bored Panda gathered a collection of the best solutions to different problems
- One discovered a way to dispense sanitiser without having to touch the bottle
- Another shared their clever method of teaching their son how to play baseball
By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Published: | Updated:
Some people seem to breeze through life impeccably organised, while others can’t seem to get on top of their everyday tasks.
If you’re one of those who gets constantly flummoxed by life’s little inconveniences, luckily some crafty individuals have come up with clever hacks to save you.
Bored Panda has gathered a collection of the most ingenious life hacks shared on Reddit‘s Red Neck Engineering forum that involve incredibly simple solutions to common annoyances.
From using a coat hanger as a chandelier to padlocking a gear stick to secure it, these creative tips and tricks will leave you wishing you’d have thought of them first.
Meanwhile, in an unknown location, one person cleverly used a bottle of water instead of a spirit level
Another person, believed to be from the UK, shared a snap after gluing squares of carpets to their bike pedals to make them more comfortable
That’ll brighten up a room! Another person, whose location is unknown, revealed their makeshift chandelier
Honk if s*** is falling off! One driver, believed to be in the US, shared a snap of another person’s practical instructions
One pet owner, from the UK, revealed their ingenious way of keeping their dog safely in their front garden using a wooden spoon
That’ll put off any car thieves! Another person unveiled their clever method for locking the gear stick on their vehicle
One clever father, believed to be in the US, revealed he has started using a fishing rod to help his son with baseball practice
Another person, who is believed to be from the US, shared a picture as they used a plank of wood after their steering wheel on their lawn mower broke
Safety first! One person, whose location is unknown, discovered a clever hand soap dispenser that allows users to sanitise without touching the bottle by stepping on the bottom bar
Another person, whose location was unknown, was able to transform their hammer into a mallet with the help of a few rubber bands
Perfect for studying from home! Another person was able to share their homework on their computer using a reflective CD and their laptop’s camera
What a tool! Another crafty DIYer, from the US, was able to create a wrench and hammer after learning a bit of welding before gifting it to his wife for her birthday
I’m not sure that’s Covid-secure! One restaurant owner wrapped their counter in plastic to create a screen between themselves and customers
