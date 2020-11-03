File picture of Georgia Oboh preparing to compete at the Scottish Open

Nigeria’s teenage golf sensation, Georgia Oboh has continued to make progress into the elite class in international golf with the latest invite to compete at the 2020 Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf Tournament scheduled to tee-off on November 12th.

The Nigerian has been invited by the sponsors to showcase her talent with other female golfers from around the world.

This year, Oboh has featured in a total of eight events after the lockdown, setting off with the Scottish Ladies Open, then played in the Czech Ladies Open near Prague, Czech Republic, and the VP Bank Ladies Open on the Ladies European tour.

She also featured in tournaments in Switzerland and Spain and recorded some noticeable improvement in her scores from the same time last year in her scoring averages on tour and her finish positions.

Oboh who is hoping to give a good performance in Saudi Arabia is pleased with the invitation to compete with some of the world’s experienced golfers.

“I give God all the Glory and feel very honoured to have been invited to such a prestigious event which is set to host the very top of the Ladies on the Ladies European Tour and members of the LPGA too,” she said.

“I am happy with the way that my game is developing and looking forward to a great learning experience once again. The abbreviated season due to Covid-19 gave me a chance to work on my game and it has been great just to pause and see some return now, so I give God all the Glory indeed.”

She further explained that having the opportunity to play in the Inaugural Saudi Arabia Ladies International is just the best feeling this year and really looking forward to the challenge.

“I would like to take this opportunity to give God all the glory and acknowledging my family and friends who are doing all they can to make this trip possible as you already know that I have no Corporate sponsor yet but God has been so faithful through all of the challenges this year and I am sure He is the best corporate partner that I can have moving forward,” she stated.

The youth Olympian averaged scores of -1 through the tournaments and finished with two top 20s and two top 10 places and now set to make history with the other ladies from the Ladies European Tour (LET) when they tee it up in Saudi Arabia for the first time starting November 12 for two major tournaments.

The tournament in Saudi Arabia is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund and has a major objective to grow the game of golf amongst ladies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf tournament is the biggest prize purse outside of the major events and the Scottish Ladies Open.

The Saudi Arabia tournament will be played at the Royal Greens and Country Club which was awarded the best golf club in Saudi Arabia 2020 by the World Golf Awards.

The first event is individual Ladies Stroke play over 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes and then the second event is the team event so it promises to be a fantastic time in Saudi Arabia for the ladies.