Experts announced on Monday that “Corona-Pandemie’’ (coronavirus pandemic) has been selected as the German language’s Word of the Year for 2020.

The Association for the German Language (GfdS) said in keeping with the theme, the word `lockdown’ got second place.

A jury of linguists analysed media entries and other submissions to pick the terms that have most shaped political, economic and social life in German in 2020.

The majority of terms in 2020 top-10 ranking were in some way related to the current pandemic.

The phrase “Black Lives Matter’’ was listed in fourth place.

Previous `Word of the Year’ winners include `post-factual’ in 2016, `refugee’ in 2015 and `financial crash’ in 2008.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria