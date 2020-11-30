This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and JIM WATSON / AFP)

US President Donald Trump Monday sent a ‘get well’ message to his soon-to-be-successor, Joe Biden after the latter fractured his foot while playing with his dog.

Biden, who will become the oldest US president upon his January swearing-in, suffered the injury Saturday with Major, one of his two German shepherds.

The president-elect’s personal physician Kevin O’Connor initially said x-rays had not uncovered any “obvious fracture”, but added that an additional CT scan would still be done.

READ ALSO: US Election ‘Was A Total Fraud’, Trump Insists

That scan “confirmed hairline (small) fractures… in the mid-foot,” O’Connor said in a subsequent statement released by Biden’s office.

He added that the former vice president, who won an election against Donald Trump in November, “will likely require a walking boot for several weeks”.

On Monday, Trump retweeted an NBC video of Biden leaving an orthopedic office in Delaware where he had gone for treatment, and added the caption, “get well soon.”