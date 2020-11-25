By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Published: 03:48 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 07:27 EST, 25 November 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell is being woken up every 15 minutes in her cell to make sure she has not killed herself, as her lawyer claims she is being treated worse than inmates convicted of terrorism and murder.

The suspected child sex trafficker and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while she awaits trial.

The 48-year-old has a flash light shone into her cell every 15 minutes to make sure she is still breathing, after Epstein died despite being on suicide watch.

Her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said she has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history.

The filing states: ‘She is overmanaged under conditions more restrictive than inmates housed in 10South, the most restrictive unit in the MCC; or individuals convicted of terrorism and capital murder and incarcerated at FCI Florence ADMAX, the most restrictive facility operated by the BOP.’

It came after federal prosecutors informed the judge Monday that Maxwell had a possible Covid scare and claimed she was receiving better treatment than other inmates.

But Ms Sternheim has now asked the judge to intervene on her client’s behalf to improve her conditions at the detention center.

The suspected child abuser and trafficker and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn

In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at a federal prison in Manhattan.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer next week over Ms Sternheim’s request that the Brooklyn facility’s warden directly address the concerns.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment and a message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons press office.

Jeffrey Epstein died in his cell despite being on suicide watch

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s.

She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

On Monday, prosecutors notified the judge that Maxwell was put in quarantine last week for 14 days after someone who works in her area of the jail tested positive for the coronavirus.

She may not meet her defense team during that period.

In their letter, prosecutors said the 13 hours a day Maxwell gets to review trial materials on a laptop computer is more time than any other prisoner is allotted.

The reference bothered Ms Sternheim, who said Maxwell faces burdens unmatched by other inmates and has been mistreated.

She noted that the latest production of evidence by prosecutors was over one million documents and Maxwell lacked enough time to study the material.

Prosecutors also claimed Maxwell was initially quarantined without soap or a toothbrush and medical staff had stopped checking in on her.

There is also non-stop camera surveillance in her cell.