Rudy Giuliani revealed Monday that he was ‘exaggerating’ when he said there were more votes cast in Detroit than there are citizens – even though Donald Trump has used that same exact claim as an argument to overturn the election.

‘The city of Detroit probably had more voters than it had citizens,’ the president’s personal lawyer spearheading election lawsuits told Fox Business on Monday.

‘I’m exaggerating a bit,’ he immediately admitted to host Lou Dobbs. ‘But all you have to do is look at statistical data and you can see the fraud was rampant and out of control.’

Despite Giuliani’s immediate walk back, Trump has used this same claim in the past.

‘In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!’ the president posted to Twitter last Wednesday.

Giuliani’s comments also came as the Michigan Board of Canvassers, composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, voted 3-1 to certify Biden’s popular win in the rustbelt swing state.

Rudy Giuliani admitted Monday that he was ‘exaggerating a bit’ when he said there were more voters in Detroit than there are citizens

The revelation comes nearly a week after President Donald Trump used the same claim to argue for overturning the election and insisting he actually won in Michigan

The one abstention came from Vice Chairman Norman Shinkle, a Republican, who expressed before the vote and during his objections to certifying Biden’s victory due to irregularities and errors in the voting and tabulation process.

There were concerns that fellow Republican Aaron Van Langevelde could join him in voting against certification, which would cause a deadlock and force a delay in Michigan confirming Biden’s win there.

Giuliani, 76, has been the mouthpiece and legal expert assisting Trump with filing lawsuits in several swing states where the president lost the popular vote.

On Monday the former New York City insisted Monday ‘this will turn all around’ just a few hours before Trump gave the green light for the transition to Biden to commence.

The president’s personal attorney told Fox Business: ‘One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around.’

Trump, who has still refused to concede the election, later tweeted to say he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

A federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed out a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state – another blow to the president’s efforts to overturn his defeat.

‘Deadlines are urgent, no question about it,’ Giuliani had told Lou Dobbs:

‘There isn’t a lot of time, but there’s time,’ he continued. ‘And the fact is that the facts are there, we just need to get them before a trier of fact or before a court that’ll be fair and will listen.’

His assertion came just a day after team Trump sought to distance themselves from Sidney Powell, the lawyer who proclaimed she was going to ‘release the Kraken’.

Powell had already revealed an affinity for QAnon conspiracy theories and gained attention for representing Gen. Mike Flynn as he sought to reverse his guilty plea when she joined the Trump campaign’s legal team.

She made some of the most outlandish claims at a Thursday press conference, where she claimed Venezuela, China, Cuba, George Soros, and Dominion Voting systems were all involved in a plot to throw the election to Biden.

Trump’s legal team has so far failed to produce any meaningful legal wins

Donald Trump took a massive step towards admitting defeat in the election Monday night by saying he was allowing the transition to Joe Biden to begin – but immediately claimed he can still overturn his defeat at the hands of voters

Days after enduring a blistering commentary on Fox News by host Tucker Carlson, she got dumped from Trump’s constantly fluctuating legal team.

‘Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,’ Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement.

Giuliani added Monday: ‘The court in Pennsylvania cut it off without listening to a single fact.

‘And I don’t know how the judge could’ve concluded that the facts aren’t substantial when they haven’t even been presented yet.

‘Unfortunately, we haven’t yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We’ve got to be a little patient. One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around.’

The General Services Administration ascertained Monday that President-elect Biden is the ‘apparent winner’ of the November 3 election.

That clears the way for the start of the transition from President Trump’s administration and allowing Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20.

Trump had publicly refused to accept defeat and launched a series of losing court battles across the country making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and seeking to overturn the election results.

The GSA action came after Michigan certified its election results and as Trump has lost most of his lawsuits as he sought to overturn the results of the vote, which gave Biden 302 electoral votes.

Trump has seen his case for victory fade day by day. He has yet to win a major court case.

In Pennsylvania on Sunday, a judge ruled that state can go forward with certifying its 20 electoral votes be certified for Biden.

Georgia is in the process of certifying its 16 electoral votes for Biden after a hand recount confirmed his victory, making him the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.

And, despite making numerous allegations of voter fraud – including funding from Communists to turn votes in Biden’s favor and alleging voting machines from Dominion Systems changed Trump votes to Biden ones – the president’s team has not shown any evidence.

Numerous state election officials said there was no evidence of voter fraud.

Giuliani told Lou Dobbs just hours before the president announced the formal transition could commence: ‘One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around’

Rudy’s assertion came just a day after team Trump sought to distance themselves from Sidney Powell, the lawyer who proclaimed she was going to ‘release the Kraken’. Powell and Rudy are pictured at a news conference last week

Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee joined the ranks of Republicans Monday calling for Trump to concede and accept that he has lost reelection.

‘The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end,’ Alexander released in a statement shortly after the Michigan certification. ‘Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8.’

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman penned an article saying there is ‘no evidence’ of widespread voter fraud and saying the ‘initial’ determination of Biden as the winner of the presidential election hasn’t changed.

Immediately after the Michigan vote, Trump’s campaign sent out a statement from its senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis on certifications.

‘Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,’ Ellis said in an email blast from the president’s campaign team. ‘We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.’