By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:41 EST, 12 November 2020 | Updated: 16:41 EST, 12 November 2020

Kevin McCarthy pleaded with the media Thursday to give incoming members of Congress who have voiced their support for the conspiracy theory group QAnon ‘an opportunity’ to prove what they will do as lawmakers.

‘Look, our Party is very diverse,’ the House Minority Leader said when a reporter asked ‘how are you going to deal’ with QAnon supporters in the Republican caucus – specifically pointing to Representatives-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laurent Boebert.

‘You mentioned two people who are going to join our Party and both of them have denounced QAnon,’ McCarthy insisted during his weekly press conference. ‘So the only thing I would ask of you in the press – these are new members – give them opportunity before you claim what you believe they have done and what they will do. I think it’s fair for all.’

Greene has come under fire for her anti-mask stances, but she was captured on video putting on an American-flag patterned face covering before checking in to House Freshman Orientation at a hotel Thursday.

The congresswoman-elect from Georgia was seen exiting her car with a mask hanging around her ear before putting it on and entering the hotel.

In September, Greene went against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by saying ‘children should not wear masks’ and to the shock of many claimed ‘forcing boys to wear masks is emasculating.’

Boebert, a gun-toting conservative who owns a pro-Second Amendment restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, won her race in the state’s 3rd District. Although she has expressed some interest in QAnon, she has disavowed the conspiracy theories pushed by the group.

Greene, who won her House race in Georgia’s 14th District this month, also said during the race that describing her as a ‘QAnon candidate’ is not a good representation of who she is overall.

‘But I don’t expect a lot of the left-leaning media to change their stance,’ Greene said of this label in an interview with Fox News after she won her Republican primary runoff – essentially securing her ascension to the House in a deep-red district.

‘I think they’re going to continue to attack me because they actually do see me as someone who’s unapologetically conservative. And I won’t back down on my beliefs and my values,’ she continued.

The QAnon conspiracy group believes that there is a ‘deep state’ controlled by a far-left Satan-worshiping pedophiles who also run a human trafficking ring. They believe that this group is doing everything it can from within the government to take down President Donald Trump.

Trump has not disavowed the conspiracy group, even when directly asked if he would do so during a live televised town hall with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie last month.