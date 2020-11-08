Congregants at the ongoing “And The Enemies Submitted” 2020 at the Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos

Believers are special people of God. They are citizens of the Heavenly Kingdom, where God Almighty resides. Although they are in the world, they do not belong to the world, but to God Almighty.

The citizenship of heaven is open to all, irrespective of colour, race, and status. And the most important requirement is belief. If you can believe in our Lord Jesus Christ, today, I am assuring you that you shall have the privilege of sonship, and be called His people, for all that receive Christ by faith automatically become sons of God by adoption as well as special people.

This special privilege enjoyed by God’s people is the envy of our enemy, the devil. Thus, he opposes all the good things God has for His people and ensures they do not have access to the opportunities of open doors the Almighty availed to His people.

1Cor. 16: 9 says, “For a great door and effectual is opened unto me, and there are many adversaries.”

God has opened a great door of opportunities for us, but there are many enemies opposing God’s blessings for His Children. These enemies block the way and prevent us from entering and taking what belongs to us. But God has heard our cry and has decided to bring our enemies to submission today. As it was in the days of David, when God helped him to recover all that the enemies took from him, so it is going to be now, as we pray in the special programme entitled: “And the enemies submitted.” God has decided to intervene in our situation and subdue our enemies at this point in time. And this time through the greatness of God’s power shall recover all in Jesus’ name. If you are having a delay in conception or promotion, I want to assure you that God has determined to change your narrative by this programme. If you are sick or afflicted, be assured that your time of recovery has come. If you are struggling to keep to righteousness, I am assuring you that salvation and sanctification shall come your way through God’s grace. All the things that constituted as your enemies shall submit to you, and the Almighty God will visit you at the point of your need in Jesus’ name.

1Sam. 30: 8 and 18 say, “And David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all. And David recovered all that the Amalekites had carried away: and David rescued his two wives.”

God has given charge and grace to pursue your enemies, overtake them, and recover all that was stolen from you. It is time for that enemy troubling your life to surrender. God is going to raise His banner very high over His people to prove He is our glory and defender. So, for your enemies to submit, you must come under His banner. You cannot pursue and overcome your enemies if you are not under the banner of the Almighty or belong to His Kingdom.

Matthew 6:33 says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.” If you desire every good thing in this world and want to be in heaven, at last, you must seek the Kingdom of God first. The Scripture says you should seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all good things shall be added unto you. The enemy must have hindered you from having the abundant life Christ brought to us. However, at this special meeting, whatever the devil has done in your life all these years or has taken away from you must be retrieved, so that you have an all-round blessing.

Psalm 50: 15 says, “And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me.”

God says His people should call upon Him whenever they are in trouble, and He will answer them. There is no doubt that we in this part of the world, particularly in Nigeria, are presently expressing all kinds of trouble. But thank God Who has heard our cry and promised to supply all good things to us, come this weekend as we call upon Him.

Psalm 24:1 says, “The earth is of the Lord and the fullness thereof.” God owns everything. He has nothing to do with car, building, husband and wife, employment, or whatever. We are the ones that have something to do with the things of this world. And you are supposed to enjoy them as God’s child. That is why God asks us to go after what belongs to us so that our joy shall be full. This time, God will make our enemies submit to us, and we shall take what belongs to us in Jesus name.

Testimony



How A Victim Of Ambiguous Genitalia Had A Baby After God’s Intervention



MY name is sister Destiny Muoka from Abia State, precisely Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area. My husband is from Ozubulu in Anambra State. I want to share my testimony of how God wiped away my tears, removed reproach, and confirmed my gender.

Before now, I was neither a male nor a female because I was born with ambiguous genitalia. And because my private part was incompletely developed, there was no visible organ that could classify me as a girl or a boy. I was more or less an androgynous being, having the physical characteristic of both sexes. As I grew up, I discovered I had the physique of a boy but the voice of a woman. My parents, in their confused state, named me Chiemezie, which is both feminine and masculine. I was stigmatised by both foes and friends.

My family did all to give me a gender identity to no avail. They took me to several hospitals and maternity homes, looking for an answer to my identity to no avail. At a point, the issue became a contention between my father and mother. While my mother was blaming my father, the latter was accusing the other as the maker of the problem. When their quarrel degenerated and it was clear even to the blind that there was no more love between them, my mother returned to her family. My mother’s absence shifted the whole burden to my father, who continued seeking a solution to my problem. Unfortunately, when I was 12, my father died in a ghastly motor accident. And after his death, things became more unbearable, as I was left to my fate.

As I approached the age of 14, I suddenly began to experience blood coming out from the small hole in my private part. Consequently, I was taken to LUTH when other hospitals could not identify the real cause of the bleeding. At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), I underwent many tests and conducted many scans. The consultants attributed the problem to the malformed genital (private part). I was told that I could not conceive or bear children.

I had already resigned my fate to God, when my employer, who is a member of The Lord’s Chosen, introduced me to the ministry. The first day I attended The Chosen service, I heard many amazing testimonies of the Lord’s doing and felt God’s presence in their midst. I thus decided to pitch my tent with them, hoping that one day, God will make me to rejoice. By this conviction, I became active in all the church’s activities and was fervent in prayers. And before I knew it, a brother approached and asked my hand in marriage. When I told my pastor about it, he told me God is a Master Planner and wasn’t ignorant of my problem and that with Him, nothing is impossible. Of course, I had no doubt of what God could do because He has done more than that of which I am a witness. So, I accepted the marriage proposal. When he went to pay my dowry, my uncle refused to accept the money because according to him, they did not know my gender. However, we went ahead and wedded in Chosen.

Lo and behold, within a short time after the wedding, I conceived, and today, I am a mother. I am very happy about what God has done for me. People have been visiting and asking whether what they heard was true. I told them it is true and most of them, after my testimony, renewed their faith in God.

I am very happy that today, I can be called a woman. In fact, if I carry this baby to Cele-Egbe now, those who know me will be excited because they thought I was a man, just like my village people. God has put laughter in my mouth.

Recall that my mother abandoned me when I needed her most, but I have forgiven her. She was in the hospital when I was delivered to this girl and was very sorry the way she treated me. She wanted to kneel down to beg me, but I said no, she should not kneel down for me. Since God has done it for me, I did not depend on her. She even wanted to come here (my house) to see me but I told her not yet.

If it is possible to see God physically, I don’t know what to do for Him, only to preach and bring people to His kingdom.

Excerpt from husband’s interview:



May we know you sir?



MY name is brother Sunday Muoka, I am from Ozobulu in Ekwusigo Local Council of Area of Anambra State.

How did you meet your wife, Destiny?



It started when I was taking care of our branch church in Ejigbo. One fateful Tuesday, one of our brothers brought Destiny to the church for deliverance, and Pastor prayed for her. Thereafter, she joined the Tuesday service. Since then, she continued coming for deliverance and Pastor was praying for her. Then, she was an employee of that brother that brought her to church. In the process, I desired to marry because already, my parents had been talking of marriage. So, I made my intention known to my leader and implored him to help me in prayer. Then as I was praying, God revealed her to me.

To confirm the revelation, not quite long after, my leader called and told me God had revealed Sis Dorothy to him as my wife. Then I asked for a letter of recommendation to meet the marriage committee, and he obliged. Later, the committee invited us and we kick-started the marriage process. Thereafter, the marriage committee called all the brethren that were ready to do traditional marriage and counseled us to totally disclose everything about us to our spouses, not excluding internal sickness. Personally, I didn’t have any sickness or hidden agenda. On her part, she told me what she was passing through, but I had the belief that there is nothing impossible with God of Chosen.

Meanwhile, before this time, our branch Pastor had hinted to me. So, after she told me, my response was that ‘God will see us through’. What informed my statement are the astounding miracles God is doing in our midst.

I remembered the 53-year-old man whose manhood was like that of a child, but when he came and Pastor prayed, his manhood shot out and today, the man is married. There was also another man, who had one of the child’s testicles missing, and when our general Pastor prayed, the testicle was normalised and the man testified. So, with these and other numerous testimonies, I believed God Who did all those ones would also do mine. And as you can see, God did not disappoint me.

Did you disclose to your parents your spouse’s health condition before marrying her?



I did not tell my parents about my wife’s condition because if I had told them, they would have discouraged me. When we were sent for the traditional marriage in the village, her uncle stood as the father refused and said we should first tackle the first thing, which was ensuring that that side (private part) is well defined. In fact, he refused to collect any money but said we should go and begin to live as husband and wife until there is God’s intervention.

How do you feel now she has been delivered safely?



I am very happy. In fact, some of my colleagues at work were very happy for me, and most of them have been calling to confirm. Some that could reach me have been coming and I glorify God for this.

What was your parents’ reaction after hearing the good news?



My parents did not know my wife’s condition, as I did not tell them. But recently, I told my mother and she was greatly surprised. She would have come, but because we lost an uncle, she is waiting for the burial ceremony to be fixed before coming.

So, my brother, God has been very wonderful to me. I joined Chosen to make heaven, and God has added “Jara” for me. I give all glory to Him.