Osagie Otabor, Akure

TRAFFIC Wardens in Nigeria have called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to create the Department of Warden Services under the Nigeria Police Force for the purpose of changing their conditions for improved service delivery.

This was contained in a letter signed by their lawyer, Mr Jide Agboola, and made available to journalists in Akure.

In the letter, titled: ‘ Re-call to urgently create a department for traffic warden service under the Nigeria Police Force through a reform,’ the wardens alleged that the act that established traffic wardens has been an impediment to their welfare.

The Traffic Wardens called for prompt promotion of their members as well as given leadership position at Force Headquarters and states level.

They also demanded to have a DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police), nine Operational Commander of the Traffic Warden at Force Headquarters, Abuja as applicable in some of the West African Countries.

The Wardens also called for the recruitment of more traffic wardens and training and re-training of traffic warden personnel for best traffic management within the federation.

The letter read in part: “We want a reform in creating a department or merging the traffic warden under the Nigeria Police Force like the one recently created for FIB and others in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Presently, Traffic Warden Establishment under the Police Act and Regulations Chapter 11 of 1990 has been an obstacle to the traffic wardens, particularly on their promotion, placement as the head of department in the Nigeria Police Force and improvement in their general welfare.

“The 8th National Assembly also sponsored a bill for the autonomy of the Traffic Warden Service, which has been passed in the year 2018 and it has not been assented to by Mr. President since then, as a result of one reason or the other best known to the Presidency.

“A memo also sent by the concerned Traffic Officers to the Inspector General of Police, for the improvement of Traffic Warden Service which has been acknowledged and receipt dated 23rd March, 2020.

“It is observable that the plight of the wardens is worsening by the day without any improvement in their establishment. Besides, they have not been given adequate attention on promotion for the past 10 years and no recruitment since 2007 till date, because of the lingering issues that has no any solution since establishment of the service in the year 1974.

“We therefore, urge the above authorities and other authorities concerned to use their good office to give a lasting panacea for the improvement of the Traffic Warden Service.”