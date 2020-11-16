Daily News

GLASGOW CALEDONIAN UNIVERSITY is offering Nigerians with WAEC Certificate direct entry to study in their School of Computing, Engineering and Built Environment.

This School or Faculty (in Nigerian terms) offers programmes in; BSc (Hons) Computing, BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Networks, BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering, BSc (Hons) Environmental Management, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering.

