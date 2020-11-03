Our Reporter

National telecommunications company, Globacom, has unveiled data gifts for its subscribers who upgrade from 3G to 4G LTE network.

This is in a bid to encourage them to enjoy faster network.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom said 25 per cent extra data on subsequent data purchases, ranging between N500 and N5,000 for the next six months and a one-off 10GB free data await subscribers who successfully upgrade from 3G SIM to 4G SIM.

It said: “The validity of the 25 per cent extra data will be determined by the data bundle purchased by the customer, while the 10 GB free data will be valid for seven days.”

The company explained that the SIM swap could be done by Glo subscribers at designated SIM swap outlets, as well as at Gloworld and Glozone across the country.

It added that subscribers’ tariff plan would not be affected by the upgrade, rather they would enjoy all benefits due to 4G SIM upgrade as well as the benefits of their preferred tariff profile.

In October, 2016, Globacom launched its 4G LTE network nationwide and has, so far, extended the network to every nook and cranny of Nigeria.