Food supplies have held up during the coronavirus pandemic, defying warnings from economists that rising protectionist policies and disruptions at ports and to truck routes would lead to global shortages.

Covid-19 has ravaged communities world-wide and disrupted transport routes and processing plants, but developing countries have stepped up to fill supply gaps and some nations have abandoned protectionist policies adopted earlier in the pandemic, said the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

The value of food imported in the first half of 2020 was roughly in line with the first of half of 2019 and just 1.1% below levels seen in the second half of 2019, according to the biannual food outlook report released by the organization Thursday.

“There were issues in the fruit and vegetable supply chains and the meat processing chains, but markets reacted the way they should,” said Josef Schmidhuber, deputy director at the organization’s markets and trade division. “Bulk products remained unscathed.”

Earlier this year, countries such as Vietnam, the world’s second-largest rice exporter, and Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, ended export restrictions, increasing the supply of commodities viewed by most countries as crucial to their food security. This was partly due to prices dropping for the products early in the pandemic, which made stockpiling less attractive.