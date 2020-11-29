By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu on Saturday gave reasons why he was eyeing the governorship seat of Anambra state come 2021.

Moghalu who is contesting the exalted seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he had already been blessed by God to correct certain anomalies in governance.

Speaking during a visit of executives of one of his support group, Georgy Like Minds at his country home in Nnewi, Anambra state, Moghalu assured that God had cleared his road to Government House which he said could not be punctuated by any man.

Moghalu who was a candidate at the last governorship election in the state, said he was convinced of victory this time.

Earlier, State Coordinator of the group, Ven. Chris Orajekwe said every arrangement had been put in place to begin house-to-house sensitisation in all the 21 local government areas of the State to ensure nothing was left to a chance toward the smooth sailing of Moghalu to Government House.

Orajekwe, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the state said the group had resolved to ensure Moghalu became Anambra State Governor by every legitimate means possible no matter the odds.