GODFREY OKOYE UNIVERSITY FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES HOSTS VIRTUAL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GOVERNANCE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA: ISSUES, CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS FOR A DEVELOPING ECONOMY IN A POST-COVID19 WORLD.

The Faculty of Management and Social Sciences (FMSS), Godfrey Okoye University , successfully hosted its 2020 virtual international conference on the theme “Governance and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Solutions for a Developing Economy in a Post-COVID-19 World”.

The Conference, which took place on 9 and 10 November 2020, was hosted virtually with a robust ICT platform deployed by the ICT unit of Godfrey Okoye University under the ICT Director, Mr. Chinedu Anthony Chibuzo.

Sixty (60) academic papers selected via rigorous review processes were presented in seven technical sessions during the Conference, which attracted one hundred and fifty (150) participants drawn from academia, reputable international consultants, international organisations, civil society groups, organized private sector and past and present government functionaries.

While giving the keynote remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Anieke, who also declared the Conference open, remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic had distorted the structure of the global politics, social life and economy and affected everything, noting that the level of poverty and inequality had continued to be on the rise and that every nation on earth had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Prof. Anieke however stated that the pandemic had provided an opportunity for resilient institutions, particularly in the education sector, to think outside the box and become more innovative.

The Vice Chancellor reported that Godfrey Okoye University and its group of institutions had remained resilient in the midst of the pandemic and had continued its academic activities uninterruptedly through the deployment of its own customized ICT platforms for learning.

He encouraged institutions to toe the line of Godfrey Okoye University and to plan the future to reflect the demands of the digital economy, noting that only those trained to participate actively in the digital economy would be winners like soft companies making a lot of money in spite of the pandemic.

He advised that learning and conferences involving a large number of people must continue to be virtual and hybrid (i.e. combination of physical and virtual interactions) as in Godfrey Okoye University.

In his opening remarks, the Dean Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Prof. Sergius Udeh, noted that the Conference was the first virtual international conference organized by the Faculty and by a private university in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

He noted that the conference was initially planned to hold physically in July 2020 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to comply with international best practices on physical distancing, the Faculty retooled its plans and came up with the robust virtual international conference programme.

Other highlights of the Conference included the keynote speech and paper by Prof. Evans Osabuohien, a professor of Economics and Chair, Centre for Economic Policy and Development Research (CEPDeR) at Covenant University, Ota, and also Visiting Professor at Witten/Herdecke University, Germany as well as Visiting Scholar at University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, who presented a paper entitled “Governance and Sustainable Development: Decoupling the Interplay in Nigerian Economy” in which he called for emphasis on agro-industrialisation; smart Human capital development; respect for rule of law; reduction of cost of governance.

This was followed by a lead paper presentation by Prof. Chiwuike Uba, an Economist, a Certified Public Accountant, Public Sector Reforms and Governance Expert, a Development Expert and Consultant. In his paper, Dr. Chiwuike Uba called for enhanced macroeconomic management to boost investor confidence; need to safeguard and mobilize revenues; support economic activity and provide relief for poor and vulnerable communities in order to reposition the Nigerian economy for a post-COVID-19 world.

The second lead paper was presented by Dr. Elias Chukwuemeka Ngwu, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and former Programme Officer with Transparency International Abuja and Programme Manager, African Diaspora Initiative Abuja. Dr. Ngwu presented a paper titled: “Intellectual Amnesia, Leadership Inertia and Nigeria’s Development Anemia – A Discourse,” in which he called on Nigerian intellectual to awaken society and become agents of change.

On Day Two of the Conference, an international organization – Solidaridad West Africa – presented their activities for sustainable development across the world and in Nigeria. Making the presentation, the Programme Manager of Solidaridad West Africa, Mr. Kene Onukwube, noted that Solidaridad was ready to partner with Godfrey Okoye University in various ways aimed at deepening the entrepreneurial skills and employability of its students through capacity building and institutional support.

The conference ended at 4:15PM on Tuesday, 10 November 2020 with a vote of thanks by the LOC Chairman and closing remarks by the Dean of the Faculty who also declared the conference closed on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Anieke.

The conference was supported by GOUNI Radio, Okunerere Adoration Ministry and many other individual supporters including Prof. T.F.I Nwanne and Theophilus Ohazulike & Co. Chartered Accountants.

Members of the LOC:



1. Dr. R. C. Okoli – LOC Chair



2. Dr. James Ugwu – LOC Account Adviser



3. Dr. Elias Agbo – Member



4. Dr. Aguene – Member



5. Sr. Dr. Blessing Okoro – LOC Programme Advisor



6. Mr. Kingsley Ezechi – LOC Communications Director



7. Ms. Ogechukwu Ngwoke – LOC Accountant



8. Ms. Fiona Onwude – LOC Social Media officer



9. Mr. Nnamdi Nzekwe – LOC Secretary

