Men with broken bone and spinal cord injuries testifying at the church programme tagged: “…And The Enemies Submitted” at Chosen Revival ground, Lagos

Isaiah 65:24: “And it shall come to pass, that before they call, I will answer; and while they are yet speaking, I will hear.”

Matthew 17:15-18 “Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatic, and sore vexed: for ofttimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water. And I brought him to thy disciples, and they could not cure him. Then Jesus answered and said, O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? How long shall I suffer you? Bring him hither to me. And Jesus rebuked the devil, and he departed out of him: and the child was cured of that very hour.”

Many are going through terrible experiences in life and have done everything possible to be free or have their prayers answered, but no way. Some of them have been wondering and asking, is there no more hope for them? When will their prayers be answered? If you are among such people, with such questions, I want you to take note: the time has come. God is here to answer that prayer and uproot everything the enemy has planted in your family or career. I want to let you know that the time has come.

Daniel prayed, and the prince of Persia stood against Daniel’s prayers and God had to send Michael, the stronger angel to fight and dislodge the prince of Persia. Eventually, Daniel’s prayer was answered. Today is the day of answers to your own prayers in Jesus name. I don’t know who is hindering the answers to your prayers all these years. I want to let you know that nothing happens by accident. Today, God has decided to answer you, and you are going home with joy in Jesus name.

I don’t know the prayers you have been making without answers. When Moses confronted Pharaoh with the request to let Israel go, Pharaoh refused to let Israel out of the bondage, which they have been subjected to for over four hundred years. But when God dealt with him, he was forced to grant Moses’ request in the end.

Gen. 18:9-14 And they said unto him, Where is Sarah thy wife? And he said, Behold, in the tent. And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door, which was behind him. Now Abraham and Sarah were old and well stricken in age, and it ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women. Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also? And the Lord said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old? Is anything too hard for the Lord? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son.



I want to let you know that God has appointed time for everything. Maybe you have been praying and may have even given up on prayers. I want to let you know that the appointed time has come. It is time for your freedom; time for your healing; time for your marriage; time for your deliverance and prosperity; time for your promotion and blessings. I am assuring you time to answer that your prayers have come. Get ready and be sure that nothing stops you from receiving what God has marked for you today.

Nothing shall stop God today from answering you, because today is your day, and you are going home with testimony. Your problems maybe fifty years old, or more, it doesn’t matter. The time for God to answer your prayer has come. You will go home smiling. And if you are not qualified, my God will qualify you. If you do not have faith, my faith is greater than your doubts. Today, the yoke in your life must break and your very prayer shall be answered in Jesus name.

Isaiah 43:10-13 “Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me, there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me, there is no saviour. I have declared, and have saved, and I have shown, when there was no strange god among you: therefore ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God. Yea, before the day was I am he; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand: I will work, and who shall let it?



All the forces of darkness or agents troubling you shall bow, today, because it is time for your liberation, for the time to answer your prayers has come.

Isaiah 46:10 “Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure:”

Our God is powerful. He is the Almighty, mighty in battles, no power or kingdom can challenge Him. He is the beginning and the end. He is the Alpha and the Omega. He is the Lord, the Excellency of the Chosen people. In this message today, He will touch you and give you answers. He will touch you, and everything negative thing about you will melt, and you shall be blessed. You will surely join the company of those that shall be blessed by this message. God has proposed to answer your prayers and nothing shall stop it. That thing you have been asking God to do for you and is like it is being delayed, today, the yoke shall break in your life.

Brethren, there is nothing God has not done in this life. From the days of creation until now, He has remained the custodian of power. Power for creation, power for miracles, power for deliverance, etc. The same God that did it in the Bible days will do it for you. This is that day the devil has no power to withhold your miracles. God has determined, and what God has determined shall be done in your life.

Testimony



52-year-old Ancestral Shrine Shattered By Thunder, Family Liberated



MY name is Chibuike Nzeadibe. I joined The Chosen in 2014 and I thank God for what He did for me. I have two testimonies to God’s glory. One is how God delivered me from prison. It happened that one of my neighbours where I lived was also a very close friend. During the lockdown, my friend could not be found anywhere. After about a week, I called his number and the phone rang, but nobody picked it. Eventually, I went to the boy’s apartment and knocked and his friend opened the door. I knew that his friend was a car washer. I asked where my friend was, but he claimed that he travelled. The name of my friend was Nnamdi. When he said that Nnamdi travelled, I was surprised because there was lockdown. So, how could he travel without telling me? Not quite long, Nnamdi’s brothers called me to know where he was because they know that Nnamdi was my neigbour as well as my friend. I told them that the boy staying in his room said he travelled. Eventually, they came to the house and we all went together to Nnamdi’s room and knocked. The same boy in his room came out to answer and still maintained that he travelled. Nnamdi’s brothers wondered how their brother could travel without telling them.



Then, they asked the boy where he travelled to, and he said ‘Ghana’. How could Nnamdi travel to Ghana, when all borders had been closed because of COVID-19?

Eventually, one of the brothers went and called the police and the boy was arrested, but at the police station, he was released because of lack of evidence. However, one of Nnamdi’s brothers invited SARS. They came and took the boy away. After four days, two SARS and two policemen came and knocked on my door. I came out and saw the boy in handcuffs. They asked him to repeat what he told them at the station. The boy said that he killed Nnamdi. They then asked him how he killed him. He said he stabbed him in his sleep. The SARS asked whether he did not make any noise before he died and he said, he was struggling to survive, but because of the loud noise from the music playing in the compound that night, people around could not hear him struggling. They asked him where he kept the corpse and he said it was hidden in the ceiling of Nnamdi’s room. They were not able to move the corpse because the street has a gate and so, they couldn’t remove the corpse without attracting attention.

Note: The boy that killed Nnamdi said two men (Alhajis) contracted him to get a pair of kidneys for them and they agreed to pay four million naira (N4, 000, 000) and they had already paid him one million, eight hundred thousand naira (N1.8m) that was why he killed Nnamdi in order to sell his kidney to them.

Eventually, the boy led the policemen to where the corpse was in the ceiling and as he was opening the ceiling, the corpse fell down and scattered everywhere with foul odour. The residents of the street wanted to kill the boy, but the SARS protected him. It was in that confusion that I escaped and went and hid. After about eight weeks, I came out of my hiding, then went and interviewed some people about the matter. They asked why I ran and said that the policemen were looking for me. They advised me to go and show myself to the police. Eventually, I went and turned myself into the police and I was arrested and told that I had a hand in killing Nnamdi. They tortured and wanted to kill me, but God intervened. I did not know what happened and the two policemen that were leading me to a place of torture were suddenly called back by the D.P.O and I was returned to the station. At the station, the D.P.O said he did not know what came over him and that was why he asked them to call me back. That was how God of The Chosen delivered me. Praise the Lord.

Moreover, I did not know that while I was in detention, my mother had died. The very day I was released from detention made it four days my mother died. Before I left for my village, I came to the church and bought two aprons with some stickers. Then I went to my house care and they prayed for me. Afterwards, I travelled home with my apron, but at home, my family members refused my entry to the compound with the apron.

My family did something in the past. After my great grandfather died, they cut off his head and deposited it at the family shrine, while they buried his body. Since then, nobody makes progress in the family. Everybody was just going round and round, with no development. We consulted several pastors and prophets to pray and deliver the family to no avail. Anywhere we heard that there was a powerful man-of-God, we would contribute money and invite him to pray for the family and some of them died after such prayers, while the lucky ones were only attacked. And so, my family had been in this bondage for 52 years. In order not to spoil what the ancient people had done in the family, they said I would not enter the family with the apron. After much pleading, I removed the apron, went in and saw my mother’s corpse. After that, I came out of my father’s compound, wore my apron and left. They were pleading with me to stay, but I told them that if I would stay, I must wear my apron. As I left in the night, they began to call me on phone and when I answered and asked why they were calling me, they said my sister was dying, that I should come quickly. I rushed home with my apron and saw my sister lying lifeless. I asked them what happened, and they said that my sister prayed against the shrine and was struck down. As I began to pray for my sister, my zonal leader called me that night and asked what was happening. I related to him the situation on the ground and he prayed for my sister and she woke up. Then after my mother’s burial, there was a family meeting on how to remove the shrine, because that shrine had caused a lot of havoc. It had brought sorrow and shame to the family. When they made a suggestion that was against my faith, I told them to count me out of it because I’m a Chosen. Then before I travelled to Lagos, I pasted some stickers in my room, including the apron.

When I returned to Lagos, I came to church that fateful Thursday and began to cry to God to do something about my family, wondering how the family could continue that way. As our General Pastor mounted the pulpit, he began to pray and said, “That ancestral power in your family, I command it to catch fire.” I said amen. And when I went home after service, I received calls from my family that fire came from nowhere and burnt down the shrine. The chief priest or the man-in-charge of the shrine was also killed by thunder with two other worshippers of the idol. Now, my family is free from the grip of idolatry. God of Chosen, I thank you, I glorify your name …Praiseeeee the Lord.