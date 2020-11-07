Sola Shittu, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday described the elevation of Justice Adamu Jauro to the Supreme Court as a well-deserved one, considering his wealth of experience both in the bar and the bench as well as his pedigree of hard work, discipline and selflessness.

The governor stated this in a congratulatory message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Ibadan Misilli.

Yahaya who was at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja where he witnessed the swearing-in of Justice Adamu Jauro, an illustrious son of the state and 7 others as Supreme Court Justices, thanked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko for finding Jauro worthy of the elevation to the apex court of the land.

He described Justice Jauro as a thorough bred and an outstanding jurist with track records of good character and intellect as well as impeccable footprints in the nation’s judiciary.

The governor tasked him to continue to bring pride and honour to Gombe while assuring him of the support, solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of Gombe State.

Those sworn-in alongside Justice Adamu Jauro include: Lawal Garba, Helen Ogunwumiju, Abdu Aboki, and Mohammed Musa Saulawa. Others are Samuel Oseji,Tijjani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.