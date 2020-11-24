File photo of a maze inside Gombe State House of Assembly

The Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba has been impeached.

He was impeached by 16 out of the 24 members of the House.

The proceedings which led to his impeachment was presided over by Deputy Speaker, Siddi Buba, representing Kwami West constituency.

Since the impeachment, a new Speaker, Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewol has been elected.

Luggerewol is representing Akko Central constituency at the Assembly. He was elected by 15 members of the Assembly and has been sworn-in.

Similarly, the leader of the House Samuel Marcus representing Pero-Chonge has also been impeached and replaced with Yarima Ladan Gaule of Kaltungo East constituency.