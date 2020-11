By Sola Shittu, Gombe

Gombe State Government led by Governor Inuwa Yahaya on Tuesday approved the sum of N116 billion for the 2021 budget to be presented to the House of Assembly next week.

Addressing reporters at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, which ran late into the night, the Commissioner for Finance, Mohammed Magaji Abdullahi, said out of the N116 billion, N58.5 billion is for capital expenditure, while N57.8 is for recurrent expenditure.