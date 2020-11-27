Popular Nigerian reggae gospel artist and performer Buchi Atuonwu, known as Buchi, and his wife, have marked their 26th wedding anniversary.

Buchi who is very famous for his reggae styled gospel songs, shared the good news on his social media handles, after sharing pictures with his wife. The couple marked their anniversary on November 26, 2020.

”This is really special…The union is ital. The date is crucial. It’s November 26 And today we are 26. It’s our anniversary again. It’s dancing time again!” he wrote.

Born in Kaduna, Nigeria to parents of Abia State origin, Buchi’s early education began in Enugu and took him through Methodist College, Uzuakoli and Federal Government College, Enugu. In 1983, he came to Lagos to study English Language and Literary Studies at the University of Lagos, obtained a BA in 1986, MA in 1988 and later the same year took up an appointment to lecture at the same institution alongside a PhD programme.

Buchi remained at the Department of English until 1994 when he yielded to the higher calling to propagate the gospel of Jesus through writing and singing in the reggae genre.

In 1992, Buchi gave his life to Jesus in Christ Embassy Church and transitted from the nightclub, where he started his career as a disc jockey to the choir of that ministry, where he has remained till date.

