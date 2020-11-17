THE Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv Boxing Night Gym, New Oko-Oba, Lagos admitted 14 boxers as its first crop of boxers on Saturday.

The boxers are billed to fight at GOtv Boxing Night 21 at Rowe Park, Yaba on 27 November.

The multi-million naira facility, with a capacity to accommodate over 30 boxers and trainers at a time, is funded by Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and GOtv Boxing.

When fully operational, the gym is fitted with modern training equipment such as a standard ring, thread mills, punching and speed bags, double-end bags, wrecking ball snatchers, sparring mitts, focus mitts and bar bells among others.