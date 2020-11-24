The eagerly-awaited GOtv Boxing Night 21 to be held Friday at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34).

The coming edition of Africa’s premier boxing show will be held behind closed doors in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, as seen across the globe where fans are yet to return to venues of sporting events as advised by health authorities.

Despite the restriction on attendance, Flykite Productions, organizers of the event have assured fans that they will not miss a minute of action, as the event will be transmitted live on SuperSport.

This was also confirmed by John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, who stated that while everyone is excited at the resumption of sporting activities, it is important that the advice of the health authorities is heeded to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

Scheduled to fight on the day are some of the biggest names in Nigerian boxing. They include former African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi; West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu; WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde.