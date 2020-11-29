Our Reporter

RILWAN “Babyface” Babatunde, on Friday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos. The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash prize attached to the prize.

Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan in the second round of their eight-round national welterweight challenge contest to emerge the choice of journalists who covered the event.

In the bantamweight division, Habeeb “Ige” Oladeji won the national bantamweight title, defeating Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede by a split decision in an explosive 10-round fight.

The lightweight rematch between Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Prince “Lion” Nwoye ended in victory for Oladosu, the WABU champion. Oladosu, who dominated the bout all through, won by unanimous decision.

The much anticipated ring return of Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi saw the former African Boxing Union (ABU) light welterweight champion given a fairly tough time Dennis “The Range” Mbat. Fijabi, however, showed he still carries plenty of menace when he stopped the courageous Mbat in the fourth round.

A knockout victory was also recorded in the light heavyweight division where the lesser experienced Segun “Success” Olanrewaju stopped knockout exponent, Cosmos “Awosika” David, in the second round.

In other bouts, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan stopped Kazeem “Delight” Oliwo, via a technical knockout in the super featherweight division, while Alaba Elybow” Omotola enhanced his reputation by seeing off Lateef “Akin Jnr” Akinola in the same fashion.

Friday’s event was the first edition of GOtv Boxing Night without fans. It was stated behind closed doors because of Covid-19 protocols, but was broadcast live to GOtv subscribers on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34).