Customers on GOtv Max and Jolli get to experience the best of live football action from the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport, the home of football.

Matches are scheduled for 21-23 November 2020.

Manchester United returns to Premier League action by welcoming West Brom to Old Trafford on Saturday at 9pm. United beat Everton 3-1 before the international break, but the 20-time champions are still sitting in a lowly 14th position.

Also, on Saturday, Aston Villa will face Brighton at 4pm, also on SS Football.

Meanwhile, SuperSport the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga even as the top pick of fixtures sees Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on the evening of Saturday on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Other La Liga matches to look out for this weekend is the clash between Osasuna and Huesca tomorrow at 9pm on SS La Liga and SS Football.

More on Saturday is Villarreal vs Real Madrid at 4:15pm and Sevilla vs Celta Vigo at 6:30pm, both on SS La Liga (channel 32). On Sunday 22 November, La Liga continues on GOtv with Granada vs Valladolid at 6:30pm live on SS La Liga and SS Football (channel 32&31).

As far as Serie A is concerned, the top clash this weekend sees Napoli host Milan at Stadio San Paulo on Sunday at 8:45pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33). On Saturday, the Italian Serie A will see matches between Sepzia and Atlanta at 6pm on SS Select 1 and SS Football (channel 33&31) and Juventus vs Cagliari at 8:45pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

More in Serie A is Fiorentina vs Benevento at 12:30pm on SS Select 1(channel33). Inter Milan is set to clash with Torino at 3pm on SS Select 1(channel 33), while Sampdoria faces Bologna at 3pm on SS Football (channel 31)