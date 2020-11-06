By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has sought for the establishment of an export processing zone in the state to facilitate economic development.

The governor who spoke at a meeting with the management of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority, NEPZA, Thursday, said it was obvious the nation’s economy is distressed, and this was part of his plan to bring about improvement on the state’s economy.

He explained that his administration was interested in developing the state’s agriculture, tourism and mining sector, which he said can be fast-tracked by NEPZA.

He furthered that a solid foundation had been laid for this to be achieved and also informed the meeting that necessary infrastructure to support the envisaged dispensation of large scale exportation of goods from the state has commenced.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, said the agency will support the state with necessary professional advice for sustainable development of a productive economy anchored on the export of agricultural produce.

He also assured that everything necessary would be done to ensure the state derives maximum economic benefits from its agricultural, tourism and mineral resources.

Vanguard