Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Thursday presented a budget of N106.9 billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Speaking at the ceremony in Damaturu, Mala-Buni said that the budget tagged “Budget of Recovery, Consolidation and Economic Rejuvenation”, was about 17.2 per cent higher than the 2020 figure of N86.04 billion.

He said that the budget was made up of N63.18 billion or 59.5 per cent recurrent expenditure and N43.81 billion or 40.95 per cent capital expenditure.

Mala-Buni said that the Ministry of Housing and Property Development has the highest allocation with N8billion, while the Ministry of Works was allocated N7.84billion.

The governor mentioned some of the ministerial allocations to include- Transport and Energy- N3.53 billion, Health -N2.12 billion, Basic and Secondary Education- N3.69 billion, Agriculture- N4.18 billion, Commerce Industry and Tourism- N4.52 billion and Rural Electrification N1.59 billion.

He said that N1.89billion was set aside towards execution of various youth empowerment programmes of the administration.

“We will invigorate our drive-in providing numerous empowerment packages for our industrious and teeming youths to facilitate the realisation of their dream of self-actualisation, self-reliance and economic prosperity.

“We will seek collaboration with various Federal Government agencies and International Non-Governmental Organisations for the attainment of our goals in this regard,” he said.

Responding, the Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Mirwa, assured that the lawmakers would work on the budget towards a speedy passage.