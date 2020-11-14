By David Odama – Lafia

The need for peace and unity of Nigeria was Saturday re-echoed in lafia, the Nasarawa State at the wedding of the Emir of lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) son’s, Ishaq Sidi Bage.

Eminent Nigerians who spoke at the ceremony were unanimous on the need for the revatilization of the nation’s culture of embracing one another irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences.

Governor Abdullahi Sule represented the interest of the bride while the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu represented the interest of the groom with the payment of N200,000 as dowry.

In their various submissions in the gathering of who is who, Nigerians were told to challenge themselves on issues that are threatening the co-existence of the nation.

Speaking while representing the bride, Sule observed that marriage as an institution be used to build bridges across the divide adding that once this is established cordial and harmonious relationships would be sustained among Nigerians.

“When people of different ethnic backgrounds come together, the issue of carrying out arms against one another will not be there. People will live as one and peace and unity will reign supreme in Nigeria”, the government stated.

On his part, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi noted that marriage remains one of the outstanding institution championing the course of peace, unity, and progress in the country

The Speaker who enjoined Nigerians to embrace marriage to sustain peace, unity, and togetherness advised the couple to always resolve their differences among themselves without third-party interference so as to build a peaceful home.

It was a gathering of who is who at the Lafia Square when Prince Ishaq Sidi Bage the son of Emir of Lafia and Zainab Shuaibu Dalhatu were joined as husband and wife.

Present at the occasion was the Chief Justice of the Federation, Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor Dr.Kayode Fayemi, Inspector General of Police, IGP, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, traditional rulers among other dignitaries.

