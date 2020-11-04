Following the #EndSARS protest which went on peacefully for over 12 days and the aftermath that led to the destruction of lives and properties, reports which indicate that the Federal Government has begun a clampdown on promoters of this protest have emerged.

It would be recalled that the #EndSARS protesters took to the streets to call for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Suad (SARS) following cases of brutality, rape, kidnapping and extortion.

Speaking separately to The Punch, some #EndSARS promoters said their banks informed them that the Central Bank of Nigeria had directed that their accounts should be frozen.

Some promoters of the protests, on Tuesday, said their accounts had been frozen for the past two weeks.

Multiple complainants allege that the CBN instructed banks to place a ‘Post No Debit’ restriction on the accounts.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a pharmacist, Bassey Israel, who was in charge of the #EndSARS medical team in Port Harcourt, said his account with Access Bank marked 003397XXXX had remained frozen since October 15.

He said, “I am in charge of #EndSARS medical team in Port Harcourt and we had people donating for medical supplies, food, water, ambulance services and these donations were made directly into my account and of course these donations had End SARS descriptions so I think that was how they were able to flag my account. I noticed that on October 15, I was trying to make a debit transaction on my account and noticed that there was a restriction.

“So, I called the bank and I was told that there was indeed a restriction but I should go to any branch near me and when I did so, the branch manager sent a mail to the branch where I opened the account. The response to the mail was that there was a directive from the CBN to restrict the account.

“The lady was surprised and even asked me if I had any issue with the CBN and I responded that if I had any issue with the CBN, I wouldn’t be in the bank in the first place, I would be on the run. I asked what could be done and she gave me no answer. She had to show me the mail on her computer which I read. It was directly from the CBN and it read, ‘Place this account on PND.”

When asked if others had similar problems, Israel said, “I know many persons that have this same challenge.”

Israel said the money in the frozen account was a substantial sum.

Another #EndSARS protester who spoke anonymously said that she had not been able to access her account and had been informed that it was frozen.

One of the promoters of the #EndSARS movement, Feyikemi Abudu, also confirmed in a tweet that the accounts of several persons involved in the protests had been frozen.

