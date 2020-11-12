The Federal Government has promised to support the vision of the newly-opened terminal in Lagos by SIFAX Group.

SIFAX Container Terminal located at Ijora, Lagos, was established to address the challenge of traffic congestion around the Lagos ports. Its vantage position, which is on the fringes of the port environment, will allow it to receive consignments from both Apapa and Tin Can Island ports through barges, without the complications of traffic congestion that has adversely affected businesses and port activities.

Speaking during the assessment visit of the Ministry of Transportation’s Ministerial Implementation Committee to the new terminal in Lagos, the leader of the delegation and Director, Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Auwalu Suleiman, expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided and lauded the huge vision for the inland container depot.

He said: “We are here at the instance of the Minister of Transportation to inspect the terminal and make sure that it conforms to all the relevant requirements stipulated by law in setting up an inland container terminal. So far, we are impressed with the standards you have set in terms of space, equipment, facilities, your vision and future plan”.

Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, who was represented by the Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock, Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, informed the team that the terminal’s concept and design are in line with the Group’s existing business plan of continuous expansion.

This will offer solutions, grow the maritime sector and the logistics value chain, meet customers’ expectations and comply with government’s regulations.

Afolabi also appealed for government’s support in achieving the vision of the terminal, especially the dredging of the waterways for barges to access the terminal.

The committee is made up of officials from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Inland Waterways (NIWA).

