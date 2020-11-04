Passengers from some EU states will not have to quarantine on arrival in the Republic from next week once they have a test showing that they are Covid-19 negative.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, told TDs and senators on Wednesday the Government would adopt the EU “traffic-light” system for travel from Sunday night, November 8th.

Mr Ryan said that from Sunday, the Republic would waive the need for those arriving from areas graded as “orange” under this system to self-isolate for 14 days, once they confirmed they have tested negative for Covid-19 up to three days before coming here.

Grade system

The EU system grades regions as green, orange and red, according to the rate of Covid-19 infection in each, with green being the lowest risk.

For those arriving from red zones, the Minister said that the Government would waive the remainder of the 14-day quarantine restriction for them if they get an approved negative Covid-19 test five days after arrival.