Linus Oota, Lafia

For the one year, six months old administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule, the dream of making Nasarawa state a habour for investments is 60 percent realized.

Just less than two years in office, Governor Abdullahi Sule administration has attracted investors, like the Dangote Group of Company, Azman Rice Ltd, Flour Mills, Olam Farms, among others into the state. These companies are serving as employment hubs for the teeming youths in the state.

This does not, by any stretch of the imagination, suggest that the governor can now rest on its laurels. It only proves that when a government devotes it time to doing the right thing, it must get the right results. And Engr. Sule is still consumed with a passion for industrial development of Nasarawa state.

The sudden establishment of a number of industries in the state by investors in less than two years of the Engr. Sule administration can only be attributed to the enabling environment created by the current government in the state.

On the 17th November 2020, Governor Sule presented the 2021 total budget estimate of N112.92 billion, christened “Budget of Economic Recuperation” to the state house of assembly.

Looking at the budget and the aspirations of the state governor as well as the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which affected the revenue generation of the state and other economic target, the budget is no doubt audacious in outlook.

The proposed budget evidently captured the aspirations of Engr Abdullahi Sule’s administration to manage and use effectively the meagre resources of the state to make a positive impact on the people of Nasarawa state.

The proposed estimate details how the Sule administrations plan to allocate resources for the economic recuperation of the state.

In the 2021 proposed estimates, Engr. Sule specifically focus on building infrastructures, he also listed Education, Science and ICT as his top priority. While infrastructure is allocated 19.6 billion (17.36%), education/science and ICT is allocated 35.4 billion (31.35%).

Other major sectoral allocation includes Governance/security and general administration 14.3 billion (12.66%), legislature 2.7 billion (5.05%), health 11.4 billion (10.10%), Agriculture and Water resources 6.5 billion (5.76%), Environment and natural resources 10.4 billion (9.21%).

One distinct feature of the budget estimate is the high ratio of capital to recurrent expenditure. About 54 billion representing 48.58 per cent of the total budget is earmarked for capital expenditure in the proposed 2021 spending.

An estimate of 51 billion representing 45.21 per cent of the budget is earmarked for non-debt recurrent expenditure which consists of both personal and overhead cost.

This is consistent with the Abdullahi Sule administration move to keep the cost of governance low in the face of dwindling revenue and general inflation occasioned by multiple factors.

It is the same desire of shrinking overhead costs, in other to free more resources to develop the state, that informed the governor’s decision to reduce the number of ministries from 18 to 13 on assumption of office in 2019.

The governor has also reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy by 50% in addition to reducing several allowances and exploit more opportunities in generating revenue.

Speaking recently on a political programmes on channels television, Engr. Sule said “Today I have a total number of less than 10 Personal Assistants, for Special Advisers, I have only 14, for Senior Special Assistants, I have just 16, so that is the way we are operating for now and the essence is to cut down the cost of governance” he said

A detailed look at the 2021 budget proposal, one is convinced that the budget passes the test of various pillars of contemporary governance such as integrity, accountability, openness, transparency and strategic planning.

According to Governor Abdullahi Sule, the 2021 budget may not have many challenges in funding due to his administration’s commitment to continue to exploit all available opportunities to generate revenue.

Already, Engr. Sule is proposing 25 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund the 2021 budget, while 14.4 billion deficits will be financed through CARES, local loan, NEWMAP, and ANRIN.

Inspite of the challenge of Insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the current year, Governor Sule reported that the state under his leadership had commence work on a number of projects before the COVID-19 outbreak, some of them includes construction of bus terminals at Karu and Lafia.

Construction of rural feeder roads within the state, construction, expand and rehabilitation infrastructure facilities in our educational institutions, encourage science education, dualization of Shendam road, construction of all on-going road construction projects in the state which include Sisinbaki-Farin Ruwa road, Mararaba-Udege road, Kwandere-Keffi road among others.

Others includes construct , upgrade and rehabilitation of healthcare facilities and services in the state as well as equip them, stimulate agricultural development through the encouragement of commercial agricultural enterprise , step up wealth creation and job opportunities through youth and women economic empowerment programmes, establishment of human capital development.

Establishment of technological hubs to expand citizen’s knowledge base in ICT, massive industrialization of the state through PPP arrangement.

According to Engr. Sule during the 2021 budget presentation “I need to state that the execution of the above projects commenced in earnest before they were stalled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic” he said

Since it’s inauguration, the Abdullahi Sule administration has demonstrated it’s resolve to the full implementation of budgets.

This is why the Sule administration remains committed to the completion of all projects he inherited from the Senator Tanko Al-Makura administration.

In the last one year, six months, the Sule administration embarked on life changing programmes and legacy projects that will stand the test of time in the history of the state when completed. From all indications, the Sule administration is fully committed to building on the foundation laid by his predecessor, and takes the state to the next level of development.

The 2021 proposed budget of Nasarawa state is carefully planned to ensure full economic recuperation by deploying best practices models and reforms for effective mobilization, planning, allocation and utilisation of public resources for the socio-economic transformation of the state.

Since assumption of office on May 29th 2019, government workers in Nasarawa state get their full salaries as at well due , the pensioners that were hitherto not paid regularly now get their pension monthly under the Sule administration.

Prudence is Sule’s watchword , he has carefully managed the learn resources of the state while pushing to industrialize the state, he has kept borrowing low, unlike some states rushing to sign loans from China and other countries.

Governor Sule’s commitment to running a transparent and accountable government has earned him respect across all quarters in Nasarawa state. For a government that is people- centered and development-driven, it is only expected that due diligence is giving to upholding fiscal probity and discipline.