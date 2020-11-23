Breaking News

Governor Akeredolu sacks Ondo attorney-general

By
0
governor-akeredolu-sacks-ondo-attorney-general
Views: Visits 11

Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu Monday sacked Adekola Olawoye as the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet,


Segun Ajiboye, chief press secretary to the governor, said in a statement.

“Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye, as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,” the statement said.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

No reason was given for Olawoye’s sack.





No comments yet

Akeredolu sacks Ondo attorney general, names replacement

Previous article

Senate President seeks support for community policing

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News