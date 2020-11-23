Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu Monday sacked Adekola Olawoye as the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet,



Segun Ajiboye, chief press secretary to the governor, said in a statement.

“Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye, as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,” the statement said.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

No reason was given for Olawoye’s sack.