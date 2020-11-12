During the second term inauguration ceremony for the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the Aide-de-Camp (ADC), to the governor collapsed on the podium.

The ADC, a Superintendent of Police, who stood directly behind the newly sworn-in governor, started wobbling before he collapsed.

The Governor who was making his inauguration speech seemed not to be aware of what was happening behind him.

After the police officer collapsed, two Department of State Services (DSS), personnel, rescued him and escorted him to the sitting arena.

The ADC who is from the Northern part of Nigeria was immediately rushed into the ambulance positioned at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, before being driven to the hospital.

A senior police officer anonymously spoke to the media, saying that “the officer is stable condition”.

The source added: “We have no doubt about the state of health of the concerned officer. People do fall ill and with the stress of rehearsals, movement and other activities the officer’s principal in preparation for the ceremony, such an incident can happen. That shows our humanity and there is no cause for alarm. All our officers and men are in good shape and nobody should use an isolated case like that to judge how healthy the men and officers of the Command are.”

Before Obaseki’s ADC’s collapse, a lady who was one of the paramilitary guards of honour had also slumped and was quietly taken out of the parade as the governor made to inspect the guard of honour mounted in his honour.

