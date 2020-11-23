A file photo of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The Nasarawa State Government is planning to restructure its security apparatus following the recent killings in the state.

A day after the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa, Phillips Shekwo, was murdered, a Fulani traditional ruler and an unidentified young man have also been killed.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this at an emergency security meeting held on Monday at the council chambers of the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

He noted that both men, who were from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, were killed on Sunday by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“In Nasarawa Local Government, around Udege area, another incident also took place concerning one of the Ardos in that area and there was also another loss of life in that area.

“Last night, another young man lost his life right inside his bedroom,” the governor who was visibly sad told the meeting.

He added, “We strongly believe that as a government, our responsibility has to do with the protection of lives and property of our citizens.

“So, we have to come quickly and look at those various issues and ensure that we provide means of resolving them.”

Rejig Security Apparatus

Top on the agenda of the meeting was the establishment of a security rapid response unit, among other measures to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

The meeting was attended by the heads of various security outfits in the state, as well as the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council, Justice Sidi Bage, among other stakeholders.

The meeting held two days after Shekwo, was murdered. He was abducted from his house on Saturday night.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the governor received some members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit over the death of the APC chairman.

He told his guests that the state security apparatus would be restructured, adding that the government was already investigating the killing.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out and we are restructuring the entire security apparatus; we are looking at the situation.

“If such a thing could happen to the chairman who has security personnel attached to him, then none of us is actually safe from this.

“That is the reason why we have to take it very seriously to make sure we find a way of protecting our people,” he said.